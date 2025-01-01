Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar discloses assets worth 1.64 crore in year-end report

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 03:40 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's assets total ₹1.64 crore, including ₹21,052 in cash and ₹60,811.56 in banks

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth 1.64 crore, according to his latest disclosure of assets.

According to his most recent asset statement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar holds movable and immovable assets valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.64 crore.(PTI)
According to his most recent asset statement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar holds movable and immovable assets valued at 1.64 crore.(PTI)

According to details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has 21,052 in cash and nearly 60,811.56 in different banks.

The Nitish Kumar government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

Also read: ED attaches 120 cr in assets of Appu Ghar Group in Gurugram

As per the disclosures, several ministers are richer than the CM.

According to the disclosures made by the CM on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Kumar has total movable properties worth around 16,97,741.56, while he has immovable assets worth 1.48 crore. The CM has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi. In 2023, the CM had movable and immovable assets worth 16,484,632.69.

According to disclosures, Bihar deputy CM, Samrat Choudhary has 6,70,000 in cash, whereas his wife Kumari Mamta has 5,70,000 in cash. Choudhary also owns a rifle worth 4 lakh.

He also owns immovable assets worth 8.28 crore. Another deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha owns immovable assets worth 2.42 crore, whereas his wife owns immovable assets worth 3.32 crore. Sinha, who does not have cash in hand, also owns a revolver worth 77,181.

Also read: U.P. govt staff told to declare assets by Jan 1 or forgo promotion

Other ministers, who have declared their assets, include Sumit Kumar Singh (Science, Technology and Technical Education), Sunil Kumar (Education), Mangal Pandey (Health), Ratnesh Sada (SC/ST Welfare), Leshi Singh (Food and Consumer Protection), Jayant Raj (Building Construction), Neeraj Kumar Singh (Public Health and Engineering), Zama Khan (Minority Welfare), Sheela Kumari (Transport), Madan Sahni (Social Welfare).

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On