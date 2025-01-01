Bihar CM Nitish Kumar discloses assets worth 1.64 crore in year-end report

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹1.64 crore, according to his latest disclosure of assets. According to his most recent asset statement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar holds movable and immovable assets valued at ₹ 1.64 crore.(PTI)

According to details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has ₹21,052 in cash and nearly ₹60,811.56 in different banks.

The Nitish Kumar government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

As per the disclosures, several ministers are richer than the CM.

According to the disclosures made by the CM on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Kumar has total movable properties worth around ₹16,97,741.56, while he has immovable assets worth ₹1.48 crore. The CM has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi. In 2023, the CM had movable and immovable assets worth ₹16,484,632.69.

According to disclosures, Bihar deputy CM, Samrat Choudhary has ₹6,70,000 in cash, whereas his wife Kumari Mamta has ₹5,70,000 in cash. Choudhary also owns a rifle worth ₹4 lakh.

He also owns immovable assets worth ₹8.28 crore. Another deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha owns immovable assets worth ₹2.42 crore, whereas his wife owns immovable assets worth ₹3.32 crore. Sinha, who does not have cash in hand, also owns a revolver worth ₹77,181.

Other ministers, who have declared their assets, include Sumit Kumar Singh (Science, Technology and Technical Education), Sunil Kumar (Education), Mangal Pandey (Health), Ratnesh Sada (SC/ST Welfare), Leshi Singh (Food and Consumer Protection), Jayant Raj (Building Construction), Neeraj Kumar Singh (Public Health and Engineering), Zama Khan (Minority Welfare), Sheela Kumari (Transport), Madan Sahni (Social Welfare).