"BPSC will probe and take appropriate decision": Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will probe the complaints raised by the aspirants over the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024. AISA activists block a train during Chakka Jam regarding the demands of BPSC candidates in Arrah.

Speaking to media persons, Kumar said, "They can say what they want; it is their right, but the Commission will probe this and will take an appropriate decision..."

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

On Sunday, Bihar police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse the protesting BPSC aspirants in Gandhi Maidan.

Following the incident, Bihar Police registered an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, for unauthorised gatherings, instigating people, and creating law and order issues in Gandhi Maidan.

In an official statement, the Patna Administration said, "Jan Suraaj Party was denied permission to organise Chhatra Sansad in front of the Gandhi statue. However, a crowd gathered at the Gandhi statue and created a law and order problem. A scuffle broke out between the crowd and the police. The crowd broke the loudspeakers installed by the administration. Despite repeated requests, these people violated the guidelines of the administration and disrupted public order. Therefore, the administration removed them by using water cannons and force."

"An FIR has been registered in Gandhi Maidan police station against 600-700 people, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, on charges of unauthorised gathering of a crowd, instigating people, and creating law and order problems," Patna Administration added.

