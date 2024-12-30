HT Year Ender 2024: Significant student protests that shook the education sector

This year, the education sector saw some tumultuous moments, as students took to the streets, raising their voices and demanding fair decision-making from the authorities. Junior doctors and citizens took out a rally demanding justice for the RG Kar junior doctor who was raped and murdered in August. (PTI Photo)

Due to various controversies regarding the alleged question paper leak of competitive exams, student safety and delayed exams, the education sector saw unrest among students, parents, and stakeholders, demanding action on various issues.

Here's a list of significant student protests that took place in India in 2024 addressing various issues, from examination irregularities to demands for safety and administrative reforms.

Protest against UP Police Constable exam irregularities:

In February, UP Police constable exam aspirants protested demanding re-examination. The candidates claimed that the sanctity of the exam was compromised with the question paper going viral on social media hours before the start of the exam. Nearly 48 lakh candidates had applied for the posts of 60,244 constables.

Following the massive protest, the UP government announced the cancellation of the UP Police Constable Recruitment exam.

Against NTA Exam Irregularities:

The student community raised their voice against the irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024. Over 24 lakh students appeared for the NEET exam on May 5. The result was declared on June 4, which caused a hue and cry with aspirants raising multiple issues, such as the awarding of grace marks to over 1,500 students, an unusually high number of students achieving perfect scores, and allegations of a leaked question paper.

What followed was a series of student protests by various student organisations across the country, demanding a retest and a thorough investigation into the transparency of the examination.

The Supreme Court in its verdict declined to conduct a re-examination of NEET UG exam due to insufficient evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of a "systemic breach" of its sanctity. SC in its judgment also highlighted the deficiencies in the structural processes of the NTA. “We cannot afford this for the betterment of the students,” said the Supreme Court.

Demonstrations over safety concerns in Kolkata:

Protests erupted in several parts of the country over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. Junior doctors in the state had stopped work in various government hospitals demanding justice for the victim and security for doctors.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of the on-duty doctor. In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the central agency said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.

Students protest over the change in UPPSC exam schedule:

In November, many students in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj protested against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) over normalisation and the decision to conduct the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary examinations on two different dates.

After conducting discussions, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced that it will hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam-2024 on a single day as per the old pattern instead of on two different dates.

The Commission also announced the formation of a committee on Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer ARO exams to ensure transparency and fairness.

Ongoing protest in Patna demanding the re-examination of the BPSC Prelims exam:

In Bihar, students have been protesting for more than a week in the ongoing agitation seeking the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE), 2024 conducted by the BPSC over allegations of question paper leak.

The protesters have been staging a dharna at Patna's Gardani Bagh for several days. They contend that cancellation should be ordered across the board since re-examination for just one centre would go against the principle of "level playing field".

Protestors rejected the Patna district administration's offer for talks with authorities in the commission and insisted on an appointment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Protest over sexual assault on Anna University student:

Students and student organisations held a protest outside the Anna University campus in Guindy over alleged sexual assault on a University student on campus. A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly assaulted by a man on the university campus on the night of December 23, 2024.

A fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) commenced its enquiry into the sexual assault on the Anna University student.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a whiplash agitation of flogging himself to condemn the ruling DMK and the state police over the handling of the case of sexual assault on a Chennai college student.

(With Agency inputs)