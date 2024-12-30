Menu Explore
Students brutally lathi-charged in Bihar to hide paper leak, rigging: Congress

PTI | , New Delhi
Dec 30, 2024 08:14 PM IST

"When rigging is detected, the BJP shamelessly denies or tries to silence the youth by lathi-charging them," Kharge claimed in a post in Hindi on X.

Accusing the BJP of spreading a web of paper leak mafia across the country that is ruining the future of the youth, the Congress on Monday alleged that the brutal lathi-charge on BPSC candidates in Patna was carried out to hide paper leak and rigging.

Protestors demonstrating in Patna over the alleged leak of a question paper of the December 13 combined preliminary exam conducted by BPSC(Santosh Kumar)
Protestors demonstrating in Patna over the alleged leak of a question paper of the December 13 combined preliminary exam conducted by BPSC(Santosh Kumar)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the lathi-charge on protesting students seeking the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, terming it an attempt to break the morale of the students by using force.

The Congress chief's remarks came a day after some students protesting against the cancellation of the BPSC exam were lathi-charged in Patna.

Sharing a video of the incident, the Congress chief claimed the NDA government resorted to brutal lathi-charge and inhuman atrocities on BPSC aspirants in Bihar to hide paper leak and rigging.

"The attempt to break the morale of the youth by using dictatorship against them is extremely shameful and condemnable," he said.

Kharge also accused the BJP of spreading a web of paper leak mafia across the country, which is ruining the future of the youth.

More than 70 papers have been leaked in the past seven years, Kharge alleged, adding that the future of 3.28 lakh youth who took the BPSC exam is hanging in the balance.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also alleged that the "double-engine" BJP government in Bihar has become a symbol of "double atrocities" on youth.

"It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices," the Congress general secretary said in a post in Hindi on X.

"It is inhuman to spray water and lathi-charge on youth in this harsh cold. BJP's double-engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on youth," she said.

Police on Sunday used water cannons to disperse students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam held on December 13.

The agitating students, who were joined by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, attempted to march to the chief minister's residence, prompting police to take action, authorities said.

