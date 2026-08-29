Bihar Congress leaders to protest outside Delhi party HQ, seek Rahul Gandhi meeting, state chief’s removal

It will be Congress versus Congress on September 8 as Bihar leaders are planning to stage a dharna outside the party headquarters, Indira Bhavan, over the lack of opportunities to meet Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and to remove key functionaries for the party’s dismal performance in Bihar elections.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav and party workers (INC India)

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A large group of Congress leaders have called for “a peaceful dharna and demonstrations outside the Indira Bhavan”. They want general secretary for Bihar Krishna Allavaru and state party chief Rajesh Kumar removed.

In recent times, Congress workers had protested outside 24 Akbar Road and then party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence 10 Janpath only once in May 2004 when Sonia decided not to become the Prime Minister.

The demonstrations next month are planned differently.

Leaders say repeated requests to meet Rahul Gandhi ignored

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{{^usCountry}} “Congress People from across Bihar will join this protest. We are trying to meet Rahul Gandhi from November 2025 onwards but they are not giving us time. So we have decided to protest outside Indira Bhavan,” said Anand Madhav, a member of the All India Congress Committee, the body that elects party president. “We had a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge ji, KC Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot on November 3, 2025. They have promised to pay heed to our demands — but nothing has happened,” added Madhav. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Congress People from across Bihar will join this protest. We are trying to meet Rahul Gandhi from November 2025 onwards but they are not giving us time. So we have decided to protest outside Indira Bhavan,” said Anand Madhav, a member of the All India Congress Committee, the body that elects party president. “We had a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge ji, KC Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot on November 3, 2025. They have promised to pay heed to our demands — but nothing has happened,” added Madhav. {{/usCountry}}

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The leaders joining the protests include Bihar unit’s former vice presidents Jamal Ahmed and Rajkumar Rajan, AICC members Nagendra Paswan, former MLA Chhatrapati Yadav, B Akhtar, former Secretray, BPCC and former MLA Anil Kumar Singh.

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Congress tally falls in Bihar

In the 2025 Bihar elections, the party won just six seats, down from 19 in the 2020 poll. Allavaru and Kumar had faced criticism from party’s rank and file over the poor performance. Kumar himself lost his seat.

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Senior party leader in Bihar Kishore Kumar Jha, an AICC member, supported the protestors and said, “They are dedicated Congress workers. The party High Command must listen to them and address their grievances. However, it would be better if a solution can be found through discussions.”

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