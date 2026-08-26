Rahul Gandhi asked Pawan Khera to target Himanta before Assam polls, claims Kiren Rijiju amid swimming tiff

The verbal spat between Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leaders on X further escalated as he alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had asked party colleague Pawan Khera to put ‘false allegations’ against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife before the state's assembly elections. Kiren Rijiju (L) and Pawan Khera (R) are engaged in a bitter war of words on X after Rijiju mentioned Rahul Gandhi in a video of him swimming in Arunachal Pradesh

In a post on X, Rijiju claimed that he was told by two members of the Congress party that Gandhi had asked Khera to put false allegations against Sarma and his wife. However, the whole issue blew up with a defamation case being filed against Khera. Following this, he was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a ‘prize’, which Rijiju said that Khera ‘doesn't deserve'

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“2 senior Congressmen told me that Rahul Gandhi ji had asked Pawan Kheda to put false allegation against @himantabiswa Ji & Madam Riniki Ji at the last hour of Assam election. When the falsehood backfired, Kheda was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a prize which he doesn't deserve!” Rijiju, Union minister for Parliamentary affairs, wrote on X.