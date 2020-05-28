Bihar crosses 3,000-mark, Delhi records 792 fresh Covid-19 cases: State tally

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 09:11 IST

India witnessed another big spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday. For the seventh day in a row, more than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, according to the Union health ministry which took the nationwide tally to close to 1.6 lakh. According to the Union health ministry update, India recorded 6,566 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday).

The number of coronavirus disease fatalities in the country stands 4,531 while over 67,691 people have successfully recovered from the disease.

The national capital saw its tally of confirmed cases rising to 15,257 with 792 fresh cases being recorded on Wednesday - its highest single-day spike. The death toll in Delhi rose to 303.

Here’s a look at Covid-19 state-wise tally.

The Big 4

Maharashtra

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 56,948 on Thursday. The state has recorded 1,897 deaths so far, highest in the country, while 17,918 have recovered from Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 18,545 coronavirus disease cases so far. While 9,909 people have recovered from the disease here, 133 patients have died.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the third worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 15,195 on Wednesday. Gujarat has seen 7,549 people recover from coronavirus while 938 people have died.

Delhi

The national capital reported 792 infections of the disease till Thursday, according to the Union health ministry.

It comes days after the number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Delhi fell below 500 (412) for the first time in a week. The fresh cases took Delhi’s infection tally to 15,257.

States with more than 6,000 cases

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 7,703 on Thursday. The state has reported 173 fatalities while 4,457 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

As many as 7,261 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh till date. Three hundred and thirteen people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 3,927 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 6,991 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3,991 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 182 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, coronavirus cases have crossed the 4,000-mark and are rapidly rising. The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 4192 on Thursday. There have been 289 deaths and 1,578 recoveries in the state. Domestic flight services resumed in the state on Thursday.

States with under 3,000 coronavirus cases include Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Haryana. Bihar saw a spike in the number of cases and its tally now stands at 3,061.

Kerala crossed the 1,000-mark in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, the state’s tally stood at 1004.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases while Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported two cases of Covid-19.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mizoram have recovered. Arunachal Pradesh has two Covid-19 patients and one of them has recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.