Bihar deputy CM's ‘retreat begins' tweet after Stalin wishes ‘brother’ Tejashwi

In a renewed call for a united opposition in the country, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the return of the grand alliance in the state will be the beginning of “retreat” against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tejashwi was replying to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin who congratulated the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader for taking oath as deputy CM of Bihar. (Also Read | Nitish Kumar margdarshak for all those...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma)

“Heartiest wishes to Thiru @NitishKumar and my brother @yadavtejashwi on taking oath as the CM & Dy CM of Bihar respectively,” tweeted Stalin, adding that the return of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar was a “timely effort in the unity of secular and democratic forces of the country.”

Tejashwi replied, “Nandri Anna! We all shall collectively fight this divisive and autocratic government. The retreat begins from today. Warm regards”

The RJD leader and heir apparent of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav became the deputy of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for the second time after the latter dumped the BJP and returned to the grand alliance. Wishes poured in for Tejashwi from opposition parties after the swearing-in ceremony.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet that the grand alliance should not be a “mere formation of a government but a genuine start to bring secular & democratic forces together.” She stressed that the regional parties will always play a “crucial role in fighting communal and divisive elements.”

“We are ever ready to contribute every bit to save the secular and democratic credentials of our great country,” replied Tejashwi.

Earlier, the deputy CM assured people of Bihar of addressing the unemployment and poverty on priority.

"Bihar did what the country needs to do. We have shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt the pain of the poor and the youth. We will give bumper jobs within one month to poor and youth, it'll be something so grand that it has never happened before," ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

