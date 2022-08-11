Home / India News / Nitish Kumar margdarshak for all those...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Nitish Kumar margdarshak for all those...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

india news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has also changed his political party but Nitish Kumar remains the ‘guide’ switching sides.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the political developments of Bihar on Wednesday after Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister for the 8th time.&nbsp;
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the political developments of Bihar on Wednesday after Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister for the 8th time. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Assam chief minister Himamnta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has also changed his political party, but Nitish Kumar is a magrdarshak for all those who want to change party every six months. Talking about the recent political development in Bihar, Himanta said, "But how can you guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not again go out of that coalition after six months or eight months? Because he is the most unpredictable person. We have also changed political party, but we have not changed like him. So, he is a margdarshak for everybody who wants to change party in every six month." Also Read: RJD likely to get lion’s share in Bihar cabinet

Nitish Kumar took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the 8th time, a day after he broke the alliance with the NDA in the state and forged a new alliance with the RJD, the Congress, the Left parties, HAM.

'No Assam CM, no resort travel': Jairam Ramesh on 'low-cost' Bihar operation

The dramatic developments in Bihar took place within a few days after RCP Singh's exit from JD(U). Nitish Kumar convened a meeting of the party MLAs and MPs on Tuesday where he alleged that the BJP with which the JD(U) was in an alliance since 2017 was trying to break his party. Within hours, the Mahagathbandhan staked a claim to form the government in Bihar. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar took the oath as the chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the deputy chief minister.

The BJP has dismissed the claims of Nitish Kumar that it was trying to break the party and reiterated how the BJP respected Nitish Kumar by allowing him to lead the alliance in Bihar. On Wednesday, BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi hinted that the fallout between Nitish Kumar and the BJP was because Nitish Kumar was not made the country's vice-president.

The change of guard in Bihar has also been compared with that of the recent power shift in Maharashtra and Himanta Biswa's name has come into the discourse as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there was no cash, Assam CM, resort visit involved in Bihar operation and the entire thing was done in a civilised manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitish kumar himanta biswa sarma
nitish kumar himanta biswa sarma
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out