Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Bihar double murder: 2 youths shot dead near temple in Patna

ANI |
Jun 10, 2025 04:30 PM IST

The double murder took place near Guerilla Sthan on Manjhauli-Singhara Road. Locals informed the police and further investigation is underway.

Two youths were shot dead near a temple in Bikram police station area of Paliganj subdivision of Patna district early Monday morning.

Police said raids were ongoing and assured that the accused would be arrested soon.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
An Apache motorcycle and 12 bullet shells were recovered from the spot.

According to police, the double murder took place near Guerrilla Sthan on Manjhauli-Singhara Road. Locals informed police via Dial 112, after which a team reached the scene and took custody of the bodies.

Police said both youths were shot at close range, likely while they were at the temple, which led to instant death. The mobile phone found in one victim's pocket helped identify him as a resident of Baghakol in Bikram block. According to the police, efforts were taken to confirm the identity of the second youth.

Avkash Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, said, "The bodies of two persons were recovered on the side of Manjhauli-Singhara road under Bikram police station. Prima facie, both persons appear to have been shot dead. Forensic evidence has been collected by the police with the help of the FSL team, and the incident is being investigated with the help of the dog squad team."

"A post-mortem of the dead body is being done. A dozen shells have been recovered from the spot. Raids are being conducted to identify the criminals involved in the incident and arrest them," he added.

Soon after the news spread, the family members of the victims became enraged. They surrounded the Bikram police station, blocked the main road at the square, and created a ruckus for two hours, demanding immediate arrests and questioning police inaction.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avkash Kumar, along with the City SP, DSP, and in-charges of over a dozen police stations, reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and dog squad collected evidence from the scene. Police said raids were ongoing and assured that the accused would be arrested soon. The post-mortem was being conducted, and more details were expected as the investigation progressed.

The police have conducted a Post-mortem of the dead body. A dozen shells have been recovered from the spot. Raids are being conducted to identify the criminals involved in the incident. Further investigations are still underway. 

News / India News / Bihar double murder: 2 youths shot dead near temple in Patna
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
