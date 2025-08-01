Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar draft voter list 2025 out: How to check, add or correct your name

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 06:30 pm IST

ECI releases draft Bihar voter list after Special Intensive Revision 2025; 65 lakh names likely removed. Voters can check, submit Form 6, object till 1 Sept.

The Election Commission of India has released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long Special Intensive Revision carried out ahead of the Assembly elections. Around 65 lakh names are likely to be removed after updated checks.

ECI issues Bihar draft voter list 2025; massive cleanup underway with 65 lakh names set for removal. Voters urged to verify details and submit claims early.(ANI)
ECI issues Bihar draft voter list 2025; massive cleanup underway with 65 lakh names set for removal. Voters urged to verify details and submit claims early.(ANI)

Between 1 August and 1 September, voters and political parties can request the addition of eligible names that were missed or raise objections to names that should not be on the list.

Also Read: EC publishes draft electoral rolls for Bihar after SIR amid protest by Oppn

How to check if your name is on the Bihar voter list

Online:

1. Go to https://www.nvsp.in

2. Click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll’

3. Or visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

4. Search by name, age, and district, or use your EPIC number

If your name is listed, you’ll see your booth, serial number, EPIC number and more

Mobile app:

  1. Download the voter helpline app
  2. Open the app and select ‘Search your name in Electoral Roll’
  3. Enter your name or EPIC number
  4. Your details will be shown instantly

SMS:

  1. Type your EPIC number
  2. Send it to 7738299899

How to add your name to the voter list?

Online:

  1. Visit the ECI Voter Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in

2. Use the ECINet mobile app

Offline:

  1. Fill out the printed form and give it to your local Booth Level Officer
  2. You can also send the form through WhatsApp or ask a family member to submit it

In person:

  1. Go to the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer in your constituency

Special rules for new voters born after 1 July 1987

First-time voters in this group must prove their own or their parents’ Indian citizenship. Documents that can be submitted include:

  1. Birth certificates of the applicant or their parents
  2. Parent’s voter ID or name in electoral rolls before 1987
  3. Land or caste certificates, family registers, or similar documents

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bihar draft voter list 2025 out: How to check, add or correct your name
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On