Bihar draft voter list 2025 out: How to check, add or correct your name

The Election Commission of India has released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long Special Intensive Revision carried out ahead of the Assembly elections. Around 65 lakh names are likely to be removed after updated checks. ECI issues Bihar draft voter list 2025; massive cleanup underway with 65 lakh names set for removal. Voters urged to verify details and submit claims early.(ANI)

Between 1 August and 1 September, voters and political parties can request the addition of eligible names that were missed or raise objections to names that should not be on the list.

Also Read: EC publishes draft electoral rolls for Bihar after SIR amid protest by Oppn

How to check if your name is on the Bihar voter list

Online:

1. Go to https://www.nvsp.in

2. Click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll’

3. Or visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

4. Search by name, age, and district, or use your EPIC number

If your name is listed, you’ll see your booth, serial number, EPIC number and more

Mobile app:

Download the voter helpline app Open the app and select ‘Search your name in Electoral Roll’ Enter your name or EPIC number Your details will be shown instantly

SMS:

Type your EPIC number Send it to 7738299899

How to add your name to the voter list?

Online:

Visit the ECI Voter Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in

2. Use the ECINet mobile app

Offline:

Fill out the printed form and give it to your local Booth Level Officer You can also send the form through WhatsApp or ask a family member to submit it

In person:

Go to the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer in your constituency

Special rules for new voters born after 1 July 1987

First-time voters in this group must prove their own or their parents’ Indian citizenship. Documents that can be submitted include: