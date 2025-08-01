Bihar draft voter list 2025 out: How to check, add or correct your name
ECI releases draft Bihar voter list after Special Intensive Revision 2025; 65 lakh names likely removed. Voters can check, submit Form 6, object till 1 Sept.
The Election Commission of India has released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long Special Intensive Revision carried out ahead of the Assembly elections. Around 65 lakh names are likely to be removed after updated checks.
Between 1 August and 1 September, voters and political parties can request the addition of eligible names that were missed or raise objections to names that should not be on the list.
How to check if your name is on the Bihar voter list
Online:
1. Go to https://www.nvsp.in
2. Click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll’
3. Or visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
4. Search by name, age, and district, or use your EPIC number
If your name is listed, you’ll see your booth, serial number, EPIC number and more
Mobile app:
- Download the voter helpline app
- Open the app and select ‘Search your name in Electoral Roll’
- Enter your name or EPIC number
- Your details will be shown instantly
SMS:
- Type your EPIC number
- Send it to 7738299899
How to add your name to the voter list?
Online:
- Visit the ECI Voter Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in
2. Use the ECINet mobile app
Offline:
- Fill out the printed form and give it to your local Booth Level Officer
- You can also send the form through WhatsApp or ask a family member to submit it
In person:
- Go to the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer in your constituency
Special rules for new voters born after 1 July 1987
First-time voters in this group must prove their own or their parents’ Indian citizenship. Documents that can be submitted include:
- Birth certificates of the applicant or their parents
- Parent’s voter ID or name in electoral rolls before 1987
- Land or caste certificates, family registers, or similar documents