Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar: ED seizes over 11-cr cash during raids in IAS officer Hans case

PTI |
Mar 28, 2025 04:36 PM IST

Bihar: ED seizes over ₹11-cr cash during raids in IAS officer Hans case

New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has seized cash worth 11.64 crore after it conducted fresh searches against some people being probed in a money laundering case against Bihar IAS officer Sanjeev Hans.

Bihar: ED seizes over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11-cr cash during raids in IAS officer Hans case
Bihar: ED seizes over 11-cr cash during raids in IAS officer Hans case

The raids were launched on Thursday at seven locations in Patna.

The federal probe agency said in a statement that it searched the premises of Tarini Das, chief engineer of Bihar Construction Department ; Mumukshu Chaudhary, joint secretary in Bihar government's finance department; and Umesh Kumar Singh, executive engineer of Urban Development and Housing Dept. among others.

Raids were also conducted against Ayaz Ahmed, Deputy Project Director of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. ; Sagar Jaiswal, DGM of Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. ; Vikash Jha, DGM of BMSICL; and Saket Kumar, Executive Engineer in the Bihar Construction Department .

It claimed that these officials were the "recipients" of bribe money to give "favourable" outcomes in several tenders as well as clearance of bills of various contractors including that of a Patna-based contractor named Rishu Shree.

None of the officials or their legal representatives could be contacted for their response on the ED action and the charges made against them.

The searches led to the seizure of about 11.64 crore cash, a number of property documents, some papers pertaining to sharing of "bribe money" along with various other "incriminating" documents and digital evidences, the ED said.

It, however, did not say how much cash and documents was seized from whose premises.

The money laundering case against Hans, a 1997-batch bureaucrat who last served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department, stems from a special vigilance unit FIR of Bihar Police.

The ED has alleged that Hans "earned illicit money by indulging in corrupt practices while holding various prime postings in Bihar government and also during his central deputations during 2018 -2023."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bihar: ED seizes over 11-cr cash during raids in IAS officer Hans case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On