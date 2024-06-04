 Bihar Election 2024 winner list: Candidate-wise list of who is leading/trailing | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Bihar Election 2024 winner list: Candidate-wise list of who is leading/trailing

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 11:14 AM IST

Bihar Election 2024 winner list: Check out the full list of winning and losing candidates in Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024.

Bihar Lok Sabha election result 2024: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is currently underway, with the results for 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar due by June 4 evening. The state went to polls in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections, with voting concluding on June 1. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the results of the Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024 on June 4, along with the list of winning and losing candidates. The counting of the votes across 36 centres in Bihar commenced at 8 am today, and the winning/trailing candidates will be revealed shortly after. The voter turnout across the state of Bihar for the general elections this year stood at 56.19 percent, across all the phases.

Ahead of the counting of the votes in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar visited Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely to map out the strategy after NDA’s predicted win in the state.

According to the exit poll predictions, the Bihar Lok Sabha election results will be a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA alliance. Majority news publications predicted in their exit polls that NDA (BJP and JDU) will win over 31 seats out of the total 40, while the Congress and RJD alliance will trail with 6-8 seats in the state.

However, the opposition INDIA bloc rejected the exit poll predictions for Bihar, expressing confidence that Congress and RJD will collectively win over 25 seats in the state.

Bihar Lok Sabha election results 2024: Full list of winning/ leading candidates

S. No.Bihar ConstituencyWinning/leading candidate
1Araria 
2Arrah 
3Aurangabad 
4Banka  
5BegusaraiGiriraj Singh (BJP)
6Bhagalpur 
7Buxar 
8DarbhangaGopal Thakur (BJP)
9GayaJitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-S)
10Gopalganj 
11Hajipur 
12Jahanabad 
13Jamui 
14Jhanjharpur 
15Karakat 
16KatiharTariq Anwar (Congress) 
17Khagaria 
18Kishanganj 
19Madhepura 
20Madhubani 
21Maharajganj 
22MungerLalan Singh (JDU)
23Muzaffarpur 
24Nalanda 
25Nawada 
26Paschim Champaran 
27PataliputraMisa Bharti (RJD)
28Patna SahibRavi Shankar Prasad (BJP)
29Purnia 
30Purvi Champaran 
31Samastipur 
32SaranRajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)
33Sasaram 
34Sheohar 
35Sitamarhi 
36SiwanHina Sahab (JDU)
37Supaul 
38UjiarpurAlok Kumar Mehta (RJD)
39Vaishali 
40Valmiki Nagar 

© 2024 HindustanTimes
