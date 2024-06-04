Bihar Election 2024 winner list: Candidate-wise list of who is leading/trailing

Bihar Lok Sabha election result 2024: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is currently underway, with the results for 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar due by June 4 evening. The state went to polls in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections, with voting concluding on June 1. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the results of the Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024 on June 4, along with the list of winning and losing candidates. The counting of the votes across 36 centres in Bihar commenced at 8 am today, and the winning/trailing candidates will be revealed shortly after. The voter turnout across the state of Bihar for the general elections this year stood at 56.19 percent, across all the phases. RJD MP Misa Bharti, who is contesting from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat. (X/MisaBharti)

Ahead of the counting of the votes in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar visited Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely to map out the strategy after NDA’s predicted win in the state.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

According to the exit poll predictions, the Bihar Lok Sabha election results will be a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA alliance. Majority news publications predicted in their exit polls that NDA (BJP and JDU) will win over 31 seats out of the total 40, while the Congress and RJD alliance will trail with 6-8 seats in the state.

However, the opposition INDIA bloc rejected the exit poll predictions for Bihar, expressing confidence that Congress and RJD will collectively win over 25 seats in the state.

Bihar Lok Sabha election results 2024: Full list of winning/ leading candidates