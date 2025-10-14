Bihar election 2025: Chirag Paswan says NDA seat allocation at final stage; BJP releases list of 71

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, following what he described as "amicable discussions" among partners. Union minister Chirag Paswan arrives to attend the meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

He was speaking before the BJP announced the names for 71 seats, of the 101 it has been allotted out of the 243 in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. While numbers were decided already, the exact seats were awaited.

Paswan stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all NDA parties are prepared and united for the upcoming election.

Paswan also emphasised that discussions on which party will contest which seats are also nearing their final stage.

Also Read | Bihar assembly election 2025: BJP releases first list of candidates

“The issue of seat allocation among NDA parties has been resolved through amicable discussions. The discussion on which party will contest which seat is also in its final stage with positive talks,” Chirag Paswan wrote on X.