Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bihar election 2025: Chirag Paswan says NDA seat allocation at final stage; BJP releases list of 71

    The NDA has already announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and the JD(U) contesting 101 seats each

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:52 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, following what he described as "amicable discussions" among partners.

    Union minister Chirag Paswan arrives to attend the meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
    Union minister Chirag Paswan arrives to attend the meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

    He was speaking before the BJP announced the names for 71 seats, of the 101 it has been allotted out of the 243 in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. While numbers were decided already, the exact seats were awaited.

    Paswan stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all NDA parties are prepared and united for the upcoming election.

    Paswan also emphasised that discussions on which party will contest which seats are also nearing their final stage.

    Also Read | Bihar assembly election 2025: BJP releases first list of candidates

    “The issue of seat allocation among NDA parties has been resolved through amicable discussions. The discussion on which party will contest which seat is also in its final stage with positive talks,” Chirag Paswan wrote on X.

    "Under the leadership of Modi ji and Nitish ji, all NDA parties are fully prepared with unity. Bihar is ready. NDA government," Paswan added.

    Also Read | NDA, Oppn bloc in close contest, reveals survey

    His remarks come two days after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections.

    Bihar NDA seat-sharing arrangement

    NDA's two main coalition partners – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) – will each contest 101 of the state’s 243 assembly seats.

    The seat-sharing arrangement also allocated 29 seats to Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and six each to both the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), or HAM (S).

    As reported by HT, this will be the first election since 2005—when the JD(U) joined the NDA—that the party, traditionally the dominant partner in Bihar, will not contest more seats than the BJP. To be sure, it contested the 2015 elections as part of an alliance with the RJD and Congress.

    Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Bihar Election 2025: Chirag Paswan Says NDA Seat Allocation At Final Stage; BJP Releases List Of 71
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes