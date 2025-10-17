Bihar election 2025: Full list of candidates of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(RV) led by union minister of food processing industries Chirag Paswan on Thursday, October 16, released the entire list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections. All of you will ensure the historic victory of the double engine NDA government by realizing the resolution of “Bihar First, Bihari First”, LJP (RV) said in an X post. (Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times file photo)

The party has been allotted 29 of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, according to the final seat-sharing arrangement of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates of Bihar Assembly Elections-2025 declared under the leadership of National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister, respected Shri ChiragPaswan ji,” LJP (RV) wrote on its official X handle as it released the entire list.

“All of you will ensure the historic victory of the double engine NDA government by realizing the resolution of “Bihar First, Bihari First”,” the post further read.

Voting for the Bihar assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, 2025.

The NDA, of which JD(U) is a part, announced its seat-sharing formula on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(U) will fight on 101 assembly constituencies each.

Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will each contest on six seats.

Full list of LJP(RV) candidates for Bihar polls: Assembly Constituencies - Candidate