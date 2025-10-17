Edit Profile
    Bihar election 2025: Full list of candidates of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

    LJP (RV), led by Chirag Paswan, announced candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on Thursday. The party secured 29 seats in the NDA's arrangement.

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 2:32 PM IST
    By Soumili Ray
    Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(RV) led by union minister of food processing industries Chirag Paswan on Thursday, October 16, released the entire list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections.

    All of you will ensure the historic victory of the double engine NDA government by realizing the resolution of “Bihar First, Bihari First”, LJP (RV) said in an X post. (Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times file photo)
    The party has been allotted 29 of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, according to the final seat-sharing arrangement of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates of Bihar Assembly Elections-2025 declared under the leadership of National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister, respected Shri ChiragPaswan ji,” LJP (RV) wrote on its official X handle as it released the entire list.

    “All of you will ensure the historic victory of the double engine NDA government by realizing the resolution of “Bihar First, Bihari First”,” the post further read.

    Voting for the Bihar assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, 2025.

    The NDA, of which JD(U) is a part, announced its seat-sharing formula on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(U) will fight on 101 assembly constituencies each.

    Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will each contest on six seats.

    Full list of LJP(RV) candidates for Bihar polls:

    Assembly Constituencies - Candidate

    1. Govindganj - Shri Raju Tiwari
    2. Simri Bakhtiarpur - Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh
    3. Darauli (SC) - Shri Vishnu Dev Paswan
    4. Garkha (SC) - Shri Simant Mrinal
    5. Sahebpur Kamal - Shri Surendra Kumar
    6. Bakhri (SC) - Shri Sanjay Kumar
    7. Parbatta - Shri Babulal Shourya
    8. Nathnagar - Shri Mithun Kumar
    9. Paliganj - Shri Sunil Kumar
    10. Brahampur - Shri Hulas Pande
    11. Dehri - Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh
    12. Balrampur - Smt Sangita Devi
    13. Makhdumpur - Smt Rani Kumari
    14. Obra - Shri Prakash Chandra
    15. Sugauli - Shri Rajesh Kumar alias Babloo Gupta
    16. Belsand - Shri Amit Kumar
    17. Marhaura - Smt Seema Singh
    18. Sherghati - Shri Uday Kumar Singh
    19. Bodhgaya (SC) - Shri Shyamdev Paswan
    20. Rajauli (SC) - Shri Vimal Rajwanshi
    21. Govindpur - Smt Vinita Mehta
    22. Bochha (SC) - Smt Baby Kumari
    23. Bakhtiarpur - Shri Arup Kumar
    24. Fatuha - Smt Rupa Kumari
    25. Bahadurganj - Md Kalimuddin
    26. Mahua - Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh
    27. Chenari (SC) - Shri Murari Prasad Gautam
    28. Maner - Shri Jitendra Yadav
    29. Kasba - Shri Nitesh Kumar Singh
    © 2025 HindustanTimes