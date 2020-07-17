e-paper
‘Should not become super spreader event’: Congress, RJD to EC on Bihar polls

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Citing the “alarming exponential surge” in Covid-19 cases across the length and breadth of the state, and the lockdowns that are likely to follow, a host of opposition parties in Bihar wrote to the Election Commission asking it to review if fair and free polls can be held during this raging pandemic. It further underlined the fear among the electorate and the parties that the “poll exercise does not become a super spreader event”.

