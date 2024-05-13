 Bihar Lok Sabha elections: 56.85% provisional voter turnout in fourth phase | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
Bihar Lok Sabha elections: 56.85% provisional voter turnout in fourth phase

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 08:50 PM IST

Bihar Lok Sabha elections: The fate of 55 candidates was decided by over 95.85 lakh voters in 5,398 polling stations during the fourth phase of the polls

Bihar recorded over 54 per cent of voting at 5 pm across five constituencies in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday. As per an Election Commission data, Samastipur witnessed a voter turnout of 56.36 per cent. 

Begusarai registered the highest polling percentage at 58.40, followed by Samastipur at 58.10, Darbhanga at 56.63, Ujiarpur at 56 per cent and Munger at 55 per cent till 6 pm, the scheduled closing time for the elections.

Voters showing finger ink marks after cast votes at a polling booth during 4th phase of Lok Sabha election in Ujiarpur, Bihar,(HT Photo)
Voters showing finger ink marks after cast votes at a polling booth during 4th phase of Lok Sabha election in Ujiarpur, Bihar,(HT Photo)

The fate of 55 candidates was decided by over 95.85 lakh voters in 5,398 polling stations during the fourth phase of the polls in state.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh is seeking re-election from Begusarai where his primary opponent is CPI's Awadhesh Rai. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had defeated former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the same seat.

Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting elections this time from North East Delhi, wherein he challenges two-time incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari of the BJP.

In Ujiarpur, which has the lowest number of voters at 17.48 lakh but hosts the maximum of 13 candidates, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai aims for a third consecutive term. His principal rival is Alok Mehta, a senior RJD leader and a former state minister.

Samastipur, formerly known as Rosera, presents a battleground for two debutants - Congress' Sunny Hazari and Shambhavi Choudhary of LJP (Ram Vilas) - both offspring of senior JD(U) leaders and ministers in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Sunny is the son of Maheshwar Hazari who had won the seat on a JD(U) ticket in 2009, while Shambhavi is the daughter of Ashok Choudhary, a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar.

(With PTI inputs)

