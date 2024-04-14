 Lok Sabha elections: Cong fields Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha elections: Cong fields Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 09:21 PM IST

The Congress on Sunday announced the Lok Sabha candidates for three seats in Delhi. Kanhaiya Kumar will contest elections from North East Delhi

The Congress on Sunday announced the Lok Sabha candidates for three seats in Delhi. Kanhaiya Kumar will contest elections from North East Delhi, pitted against BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

Kumar, 37, will be contesting his second Lok Sabha election. In 2019, he had contested as a Communist Party of India candidate from Bihar's Begusarai, wherein he had lost to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh. The former JNUSU president joined the Congress in 2021 and was inducted into its apex decision body, the Congress Working Committee, in 2023.

Manoj Tiwari is a two-time MP from this constituency. In 2019, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician had defeated former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

The Congress has fielded veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. He had won from this seat in 1984, 1989 and 1996. Udit Raj is the Congress candidate from North West Delhi, a reserved seat. He had won this seat in 2014 on a BJP ticket. The Congress is contesting three out of seven seats as per the seat sharing deal with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Besides Delhi, the Congress also announced its candidates for six seats in Punjab. The grand old party has fielded ex-Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar. In the 2022 Punjab assembly election, the 61-year-old leader had lost from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. The Aam Aadmi Party had swept the elections by winning 92 out of 117 seats. 

The Congress also announced the candidature of Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Amritsar), Amar Singh (Fatehgarh Sahib), Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu (Bathinda), Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Sangrur) and Dharamvir Gandhi (Patiala). 

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has announced Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh as the candidate from Allahabad.

The elections in Delhi will be held on May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
 

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar(PTI)
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar(PTI)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha elections: Cong fields Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On