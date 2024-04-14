Lok Sabha elections: Cong fields Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

The Congress on Sunday announced the Lok Sabha candidates for three seats in Delhi. Kanhaiya Kumar will contest elections from North East Delhi, pitted against BJP's Manoj Tiwari.



Kumar, 37, will be contesting his second Lok Sabha election. In 2019, he had contested as a Communist Party of India candidate from Bihar's Begusarai, wherein he had lost to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh. The former JNUSU president joined the Congress in 2021 and was inducted into its apex decision body, the Congress Working Committee, in 2023.



Manoj Tiwari is a two-time MP from this constituency. In 2019, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician had defeated former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.



The Congress has fielded veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. He had won from this seat in 1984, 1989 and 1996. Udit Raj is the Congress candidate from North West Delhi, a reserved seat. He had won this seat in 2014 on a BJP ticket. The Congress is contesting three out of seven seats as per the seat sharing deal with the Aam Aadmi Party.



Besides Delhi, the Congress also announced its candidates for six seats in Punjab. The grand old party has fielded ex-Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar. In the 2022 Punjab assembly election, the 61-year-old leader had lost from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. The Aam Aadmi Party had swept the elections by winning 92 out of 117 seats.



The Congress also announced the candidature of Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Amritsar), Amar Singh (Fatehgarh Sahib), Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu (Bathinda), Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Sangrur) and Dharamvir Gandhi (Patiala).



In Uttar Pradesh, the party has announced Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh as the candidate from Allahabad.



The elections in Delhi will be held on May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.



Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar(PTI)