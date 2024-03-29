Bihar man on the run after slitting throats of his wife and their three minor daughters

A 50-year-old man is on the run after allegedly killing his wife and three minor daughters by slitting their throats in Champaran district of Bihar, police officials said on Friday. The man was previously accused of killing another daughter, who was 16 at the time of the incident, by pushing her off a moving train near Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the police said. (AP)

On Thursday night, the accused, Idu Miyan, and his wife, Afreen Khatun, 40, got into an argument over her “failure to give him a male child”, the police officials said quoting the family’s neighbours.

In a fit of rage, Idu attacked Afreen with a sharp-edged weapon and then slit her throat with a knife. The deceased, Afreen, and her daughters Arbun Khatun (15), Shabrun Khatun (12) and Shahzadi Khatun (9), were found on Friday at their house in a pool of blood, with deep cuts on their throats, police said.

The incident reportedly came to light when their neighbours spotted blood on the floor outside their house, police officials said.

“The accused is at large and a search is on to nab him,” said Ranjan Kumar, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Areraj.

Idu was booked for murder and served a prison sentence of five years in that case. He was released on bail in 2022, officials said.

The SDPO said, “Idu had married twice. His first wife, who bore him two sons, died long ago. Afreen was his second wife with whom he had five daughters”. The eldest daughter is married, but neither the police nor the officials could verify the whereabouts of the sons or the eldest daughter.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” the SDPO said.