Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav hospitalised after complaining of chest pain: Report
Jul 19, 2023 10:17 PM IST
Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna for chest pain.
Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday has been admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna after he complained of chest pain, reported ANI.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned.
- Tej Pratap
- Rjd
- Chest Pain