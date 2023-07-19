Home / India News / Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav hospitalised after complaining of chest pain: Report

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav hospitalised after complaining of chest pain: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 19, 2023 10:17 PM IST

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna for chest pain.

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday has been admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna after he complained of chest pain, reported ANI.

Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI File)
Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI File)

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

