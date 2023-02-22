Home / India News / ‘Rode bicycle, attended a wedding': Tej Pratap says he met Mulayam in his dream

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the mercurial son of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, said he will try to follow the path shown by Mulayam Singh Yadav throughout my life.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday rode a bicycle to the secretariat saying he took inspiration from late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav after he “saw him in his dream.” Tej Pratap, the mercurial son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, said he will try to follow the path shown by Mulayam Singh Yadav throughout my life.

Late Samajwadi Party founder leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (Left) and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.
“Today morning on 22.2.2023 I saw late Mulayam Singh ji in my dream. He hugged me and gave me affectionate blessings.. I will try to follow the path shown by him throughout my life… Today I am going to my ministry Aranya Bhawan by bicycle,” Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister said in a tweet, posting two photographs – one of Mulayam Singh Yadav and other of him on a bicycle.

Tej Pratap was later seen riding a bicycle on his way to the secretariat.

“When he saw me he was surprised that how Tej Pratap suddenly arrived here. I said 'I was going to Vridavan and wanted to meet you'. I expressed my desire to tour his village to which Netaji agreed. Then I asked him to arrange a cycle and Netaji was even more delighted,” Tej Pratap said.

He added that the duo returned after attending a wedding in a nearby village.

“He gifted me his wristwatch so I became emotional and started crying. Netaji also had tears in his eyes. He hugged me and then suddenly the I woke up,” the RJD leader said.

