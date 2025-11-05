Bihar phase 1 voting today: 3.75 crore voters to decide fate on 121 seats; Tejashwi, Samrat in fray

After hectic rounds of campaigning, Bihar is geared up for the first phase of polling in 121 constituencies, which is set to decide the fate of the two-decade-long Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state. Patna: Polling officials and security personnel deboard a ferry as they leave for election duty on the eve of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. (PTI)

In the first phase of polling, around 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 seats in the 243-seat Bihar assembly.

Thursday's election will decide the fate of several high-profile candidates, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav, who has floated his own party, is also in the fray from the Mahua seat.

Here is all you need to know about the first phase of polling in Bihar