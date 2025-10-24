Bihar: Driver killed, 15 injured as pilgrims’ bus hits container truck on NH19

Gaya: A 40-year-old tourist bus driver was killed and 15 passengers injured after the bus, carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra, collided with a container truck on National Highway 19 (GT Road) in Bihar’s Gaya district early Friday morning. The pilgrims, from several districts of Maharashtra, were travelling to Gaya and Bodh Gaya from Nasik when the driver lost control of the speeding bus. (Representative photo)

The pilgrims, from several districts of Maharashtra, were travelling to Gaya and Bodh Gaya from Nasik when the driver lost control of the speeding bus, which went out of control and met with the accident around 2 a.m.

“The passengers were injured when the driver suddenly turned the bus steering to avoid collision with an oncoming vehicle,” injured passengers said.

Police said that two of the passengers were in critical condition. “The collision was so strong that the front portion of the bus was mangled and many passengers were trapped inside. The accident led to a long traffic jam on the busy NH, which was cleared later by the police,” an officer said.

Local villagers began the rescue operation, which was later joined by a team of police.

The police have identified the deceased driver as Akshay Gujawana. The injured, suffering from fractured legs, broken hands, and other injuries, were sent to the sub-divisional hospital at Sherghati by ambulance, the officer added.