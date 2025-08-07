Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Police lathi-charge protesting STET aspirants in Patna, demanding exam before BPSC TRE-5

PTI
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 04:48 pm IST

STET aspirants in Patna protested against the BPSC TRE-5 schedule, demanding for the STET exam to be held first. 

Chaos erupted at the Dak Bungalow crossing here on Thursday after police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse aspirants demanding that the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) be conducted before the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-5).

Protesters claimed that several people were injured in the baton charge.(PTI)
"The demonstrators gathered near Dak Bungalow crossing and disrupted traffic movement. The protestors also tried to jump across the barricades. Despite repeated requests by security personnel, they refused to vacate the roads. Mild force was used to disperse protestors," Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI.

Protesters claimed that several people were injured in the baton charge, which the officials denied.

"We simply demanded that the STET be conducted before the Bihar Public Service Commission's TRE-5. According to the examination calendar, STET was to be held twice a year. However, not even one round has been held so far, affecting those who completed their BEd. If TRE-5 is held before the STET, thousands of eligible aspirants will be denied the opportunity to appear in the exam," said Rahul Kumar, a protestor.

Follow Us On