Bihar policeman, criminal killed in encounter in Sitamarhi

Two persons including a sub inspector (SI) were killed in a gun battle between a police team and criminals in Majorganj in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district Wednesday noon, police said.

Police have launched a manhunt for an unspecified number of criminals after the shootout.

Four persons including a police chowkidar of Kuari Madan village were also injured. The injured chowkidar, identified as Lal Babu Paswan was first taken to the primary health center at Majorganj and later shifted to the sadar hospital at Sitamarhi town. Doctors said his condition is precarious.

Eyewitness said the encounter took place at around 12.15 pm when the police team, led by the deceased sub-inspector Vinod Ram went to the house of a fugitive gangster and alleged liquor smuggler.

“As soon as the police team reached the house, the criminals started firing on them. The SI died on the spot after a bullet hit him on the forehead,” said an eyewitness on condition of anonymity.

Another villager Satish Prasad said that the body of another person was found on the road connecting Kuari village to Madhopur, hardly half a kilometer away from the site of the encounter. He also said that he saw another person drenched in blood fleeing towards Madhopur village.

Sitamarhi’s superintendent of police Anil Kumar Singh said the body was that of the criminal that the police had gone to arrest.

“The body was that of Ranjay Kumar Singh whom the police team wanted to arrest,” Singh said.

Sitamarhi who had rushed for the spot denied there was an encounter with the liquor mafia but said the gun battle took place between police personnel and criminals.

“The team was sent to the Kuari Madan village to arrest a wanted criminal, who along with his associates and family members attacked the police team. We have cordoned the entire area and a massive manhunt has started to nab the criminals. No one will be spared,” he said shortly after the encounter.



