Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Grand alliance on edge, Nitish Kumar likely to shift to NDA again

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has triggered another political turmoil in the state amid rumours of him joining the BJP-led NDA alliance, his fourth such move in the past decade and the second this term. Several media reports claim that Kumar led Janata Dal (United) can exit the ruling coalition with its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and can join BJP led NDA to be sworn as the chief minister of Bihar once again.
As the rift between the current government in Bihar deepens, all the parties corralled their lawmakers and held meetings over the weekend. BJP state president Samrat Choudhary left for Delhi to hold discussions regarding the developments with the party's top leadership.
Here are the top points on the recent developments on Bihar politics -
Several media reports claimed that there is a rift in the current JDU-RJD, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may soon join BJP-led NDA to form a new government in the state.
Adding fuel to the rumours, both JDU and RJD held separate meetings on Thursday night, with former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi commenting that the BJP's “doors never closed” for Nitish Kumar.
The Bihar CM has in recent times expressed his discontent with the INDIA bloc after not getting a position in the top leadership of the alliance, despite his vast political experience.
Speculations of a RJD-JDU rift were rife after RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya said about Kumar, saying that he is "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction" on an X post.
- Jan 27, 2024 07:07 AM IST
‘Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility’: Congress leader Acharya Pramod
Amid speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that JD(U) chief has lost his credibility.
"Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility. He and his decisions are responsible for this. Because of the deeds of Janata Dal (United) and its leaders, the INDIA bloc which was a new hope for the opposition, seems to be in danger. Congress should consider contesting the elections alone in the whole country. Such a huge battle cannot be fought by relying on crutches," Krishnam told ANI.
The reports of CM Nitish Kumar severing his ties with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reuniting with the BJP have triggered concerns about the stability of the 17-month-old, six-party Grand Alliance government.
Several NDA leaders including former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between JD(U)-RJD.Jan 27, 2024 06:51 AM IST
BJP looks to bring old allies on board, cement new ties ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Close on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rolling out the red carpet for former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who switched sides to the Congress after being denied a ticket ahead of the state assembly polls last year, the party is gearing for the possible return of another ally-turned-opponent, Nitish Kumar, according to several leaders aware of the developments. Read moreJan 27, 2024 06:38 AM IST
‘Humare darwaje toh sada band hain…’: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that his party's doors are always 'closed' for Bihar Chief Minister Nish Kumar, who is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reunite with the BJP.
Speaking to the reporters here, the BJP senior leader, however, cleared that he will stand with the decisions taken by his party's high command regarding inducting the JD(U) into the NDA alliance.
"Our doors are always closed (Humare darwaje to sada band band hain), but the party is foremost and I am only a worker of the party," Singh said when asked whether the doors of the BJP are opened for Nitish Kumar.Jan 27, 2024 06:37 AM IST
Nitish Kumar creates 'uncertainty' hinting shift to NDA again
Speculations are rife that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will possibly cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, an alliance he left in 2022 to join hands with the Opposition and form 'Mahagathbandhan'.
Several NDA leaders including former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between JD(U)-RJD.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long.Jan 27, 2024 06:30 AM IST
Nitish Kumar inches closer to exiting Bihar alliance; BJP ready
Bihar's ruling coalition appeared at breaking point on Friday with the Janata Dal (United), its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party all corralling their lawmakers and calling meetings over the weekend as speculation about chief minister Nitish Kumar's joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reached fever pitch. Read more
