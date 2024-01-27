Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Grand alliance on edge, Nitish Kumar likely to shift to NDA again

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has triggered another political turmoil in the state amid rumours of him joining the BJP-led NDA alliance, his fourth such move in the past decade and the second this term. Several media reports claim that Kumar led Janata Dal (United) can exit the ruling coalition with its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and can join BJP led NDA to be sworn as the chief minister of Bihar once again. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during a function (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

As the rift between the current government in Bihar deepens, all the parties corralled their lawmakers and held meetings over the weekend. BJP state president Samrat Choudhary left for Delhi to hold discussions regarding the developments with the party's top leadership.

Here are the top points on the recent developments on Bihar politics -

Several media reports claimed that there is a rift in the current JDU-RJD, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may soon join BJP-led NDA to form a new government in the state.

Adding fuel to the rumours, both JDU and RJD held separate meetings on Thursday night, with former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi commenting that the BJP's “doors never closed” for Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar CM has in recent times expressed his discontent with the INDIA bloc after not getting a position in the top leadership of the alliance, despite his vast political experience.

Speculations of a RJD-JDU rift were rife after RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya said about Kumar, saying that he is "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction" on an X post.