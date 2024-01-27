 Mamata thinks Nitish Kumar's exit from INDIA bloc would be ‘good riddance’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee thinks Nitish Kumar's exit from INDIA bloc would be ‘good riddance’: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 05:17 PM IST

A source close to Mamata has quoted her as saying that JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s exit from the INDIA bloc would be 'good riddance'.

Amid the political crisis in Bihar due to speculations about JD(U)'s exit from its alliance with RJD for government in the state, Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called this a good riddance.

A source close to Mamata has quoted her as saying that JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s exit from the INDIA bloc would be 'good riddance,' reported The Telegraph. Mamata allegedly made the comments while attending a meet-and-greet session hosted by Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday.

“Didi thinks that if Nitish Kumar leaves the INDIA bloc, which is a certainty now, it would be good riddance,” the source said, citing off-the-record discussions the Trinamool chief had with journalists and close aides at the Raj Bhavan on Friday evening.

“She thinks that the anti-incumbency facing the Nitish-led government would have cost the alliance,” the source added.

During the meet-and-greet session, Mamata allegedly highlighted that the grand alliance in Bihar, which includes JD(U), RJD and other parties, wouldn't perform well in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections without Nitish Kumar's exit.

“It will not be a loss for the RJD-Congress (if Nitish walks out of the Bihar Grand Alliance). Had they fought in alliance with the JDU, they wouldn’t have got more than 6 or 7 seats (out of the 40 in Bihar),” Mamata was quoted as saying.

Political situation in Bihar

Amid the speculations over JD (U) forming ties with BJP, the party's leader KC Tyagi has claimed that the INDIA bloc is on the brink of a collapse. He highlighted that differences among INDIA bloc parties have emerged in states like Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

"The INDIA alliance is on the brink of a collapse. We had succeeded in bringing all non-Congress parties together but the (alliance) is falling apart. In Punjab and Bihar, the (INDIA) alliance has nearly collapsed. Similarly, in West Bengal, the alliance is falling apart. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has asked Congress to work with an open heart," said Tyagi as quoted by news agency PTI.

Follow Us On