News / India News / Nitish Kumar very busy, Kharge tried to speak with him several times: Jairam Ramesh

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Nitish Kumar is a busy man, so is Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh said adding that Kharge made several attempts to speak to Nitish Kumar.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said Mallikarjun Kharge made several attempts to speak with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, but as both of them are very busy, no conversation could be held between them. The comment comes as Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) are speculated to join the BJP, once again -- in what is being seen as a major blow to the INDIA bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Some statements are coming from Bihar that a new council of ministers will be formed there. Congress is sending former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to Bihar as a senior observer. As far as I know, Baghel Ji will reach Patna tonight," Jairam Ramesh said.

"I would like to remind people that the first meeting of the Opposition leaders took place in Patna, on June 23, 2023. Bihar chief minister was the host of the meeting. The second meeting took place in Bengaluru where the bloc got its INDIA name. Nitish Kumar's role in that meeting was very significant," Jairam Ramesh said.

