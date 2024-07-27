In a disturbing incident, a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed a 25-year-old man till his intestines spilt out at a station in Bihar's Sithmarhi district. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night during a scuffle between passengers over train seats. Bihar railway cop thrashes man during scuffle. His intestines spill out: Report(Representational image)

The victim, identified as Mohammad Fukran, was rushed to a nearby primary health centre and later moved to Muzaffarpur’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in a critical condition for treatment, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, Fukran, who had recently undergone abdomen surgery, had gone to see off a family member on the Mumbai-bound Karmabhoomi Express. However, as the train arrived, there was a lot of chaos due to overcrowding, followed by a fight over the train seats.

Amid this, some GRP personnel entered the train to disperse the crowd. However, some policemen were also assaulted, TOI reported, citing Railways SP. Reportedly, one of the cops was injured during the scuffle. During this time, one of the GRP personnel struck the 25-year-old boy with his baton on his stomach, causing it to explode, the report said.

According to the police, two GRP personnel, identified as Prani Dayanand Paswan and Gorelal Chowki, have been suspended, while several suspects involved in the fight have been taken into custody, reported TOI.

A probe has also been ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident took place, several angry people sparked a rampage at the Janakpur Road railway station. Reportedly, a large group of people smashed glass counters and windows of the railway staff. Media reports claimed that some government employees sustained injuries during the rampage.