According to an official press release from the Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls is progressing, with 46.95% of the required Enumeration Forms collected within the first 14 days. Bihar S.I.R. form filings close to halfway mark: EC

As of 6 PM on Tuesday, 3,70,77,077 forms have been gathered from the state’s total electorate of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore). The EC said that 82,78,617 forms were collected in the preceding 24 hours.

The EC release indicated that, based on the current progress, the collection exercise could conclude before the deadline. Distribution of pre-filled forms is nearly complete, with 7,70,44,990 forms (97.42% of the 7.90 crore printed) delivered to electors.

Furthermore, 18.16% of the collected forms have been uploaded to the ECINET system. The EC noted that many electors are submitting their forms along with the required eligibility documents.

“Pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy,” chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, told the media.

The EC reported that 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), supplemented by an additional 20,603 BLOs, are conducting house-to-house visits. These BLOs have completed the first of their three mandated visits to each household and are currently undertaking the second visit. Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, are assisting elderly, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), sick, and vulnerable populations. Election officials, including the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 38 District Electoral Officers (DEOs), 963 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) covering all 243 Assembly Constituencies, are facilitating the process on the ground. District Presidents of recognized political parties have increased the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), with 1,56,626 now appointed, up from 1,38,680 at the start; they can appoint more as per electoral rules.

The EC also outlined the four pillars of the SIR order dated June 24. First, the SIR is described as “all-inclusive,” reaching all 7.89 crore existing electors in Bihar through pre-filled forms and multiple BLO visits. Second, all individuals who submit Enumeration Forms by July 25th will be included in the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025. Eligibility documents can also be submitted separately during the claims and objections period ending September 1, 2025. Third, eligibility is defined by Article 326 of the Constitution and relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, requiring citizenship, age 18 or above on the qualifying date, ordinary residence in the constituency, and no disqualifications. Fourth, exclusion from the roll will only occur after an inquiry. If doubts arise about an elector’s eligibility after the draft roll is published, the ERO/AERO must issue a speaking order after giving notice. Individuals can appeal the ERO’s decision to the District Magistrate, with a further appeal to the CEO possible.