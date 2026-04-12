Bihar to get new CM soon? JD(U) leader says new government could be formed after April 13

Bihar could get a new chief minister and new government after 13 April, says JDU's working president Sanjay Jha. Chief minister Nitish Kumar had resigned as MLC on March 30 after which he took oath as Member of Parliament recently. Speaking to reporters in Patna after meeting Kumar at the CM residence, Jha said that he 'thinks' the process to formalise a new government will 'roll out' after April 13 Nitish Kumar, along with JDU MP Sanjay Jha, at a public meeting for the Bihar assembly elections, in Patna. (ANI)

After Kumar took oath as member of parliament, two days ago, suspense remains over who could be the next chief minister. As per a PTI report, the new government could be headed by BJP.

"I think it will roll out after April 13. But you should speak to those who are in the state government for more details," said Jha.

Deputy Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary was also at the chief minister's residence is seen as the top contender for the job. Besides him and Jha, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a senior JDU leader and the minister for parliamentary affairs, also went to meet Kumar at his residence on Sunday.

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Chaudhary also had a brief interaction with journalists, whom he told, "The new chief minister will be elected by legislators of the NDA upon the recommendation of the BJP."

"The BJP has an important role to play (in the formation of a new government). It has its own process in these matters. Once it comes forward with its plan, necessary things will follow," he added.

On Saturday, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, now with the TMC after decades in the BJP, took a tongue-in-cheek swipe at the saffron party’s high-command culture.

“Bihar must be wary of some ‘baba’ arriving with a ‘parchi’,” he said, alluding to instances in several BJP-ruled states where the chief minister’s post reportedly went to less-expected candidates after emissaries from Delhi arrived with a name decided by the central leadership.