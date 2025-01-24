Menu Explore
Bihar: Truck driver, one other killed after vehicle catches fire

PTI |
Jan 24, 2025 06:05 PM IST

A tragic incident occurred in Koilwar where an 18-wheeler trailer caught fire, resulting in the deaths of driver Bhim Singh and helper Vikas Kumar

A truck driver and his helper were burnt alive on Friday when the vehicle inside which they had fallen asleep after parking it on the roadside caught fire in Bhojpur district, a senior police officer said.

The driver, Bhim Singh (56), and his helper Vikas Kumar (20), both local residents, were charred to death.(Hindustan Times/representative )
The driver, Bhim Singh (56), and his helper Vikas Kumar (20), both local residents, were charred to death.

The incident took place in Koilwar police station area, where the 18-wheeler trailer went up in flames in the early hours, SP Raj said.

The driver, Bhim Singh (56), and his helper Vikas Kumar (20), both local residents, were charred to death, he said.

The duo had returned from West Champaran district late on Thursday and decided to leave for their respective places in the morning.

However, the truck, which they had locked from inside, caught fire apparently caused by a short circuit, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
