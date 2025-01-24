Bihar: Truck driver, one other killed after vehicle catches fire
PTI |
Jan 24, 2025 06:05 PM IST
A tragic incident occurred in Koilwar where an 18-wheeler trailer caught fire, resulting in the deaths of driver Bhim Singh and helper Vikas Kumar
A truck driver and his helper were burnt alive on Friday when the vehicle inside which they had fallen asleep after parking it on the roadside caught fire in Bhojpur district, a senior police officer said.
The incident took place in Koilwar police station area, where the 18-wheeler trailer went up in flames in the early hours, SP Raj said.
The driver, Bhim Singh (56), and his helper Vikas Kumar (20), both local residents, were charred to death, he said.