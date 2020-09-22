Bihar will soon be counted among developed states with Central help: Nitish Kumar

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:52 IST

Bihar chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reaffirmed his resolve to see Bihar soon emerge as a developed state, getting as it was the Centre’s full support.

Kumar also expressed happiness over the Centre abolishing the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) across the country. He took a swipe at critics, saying some people were speaking on the issue without having any knowledge about it. The Bihar CM inaugurated a slew of projects, worth over Rs 7,700 crore, of seven departments — road construction, water resources, health, urban development and housing, environment, forest and climate change, cooperatives and tourism — through video conferencing on Tuesday.

Farmers used to face a lot of problems earlier as they were not able to sell their produce elsewhere in the country at a higher price, Kumar said.

He said the Bihar government had repealed the APMC Act in 2006, and there was no chance of restoring it. He said those engaged with APMCH had already been accommodated in other government work. Kumar, in his first tenure as chief minister had taken the decision to end APMC.

Taking a veiled dig at rivals, Kumar said, “Some people are saying anything on the two farm bills without having any knowledge about them.”`

The CM was speaking at the launch function of Mukhyamantri Harit Krishi Sanyantra Yojana under which farmers can take farm equipment and machinery on rent from the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS).

Getting into election mode, Kumar cautioned people not to be taken in by the canard being spread by the opposition about the lack of development in the state. He said those who criticise the government must lay bare what they did in power between 1990 and 2005.

The CM said he was dedicated to the cause of serving humanity and would continue to work for the development of Bihar so that it would soon be counted among the developed states. Kumar accepted that he was receiving full support from the Centre in the development of the state.

Kumar said he was not into ‘parivarvaad’. “The entire state is my family, quite unlike ‘some’ who are only into promoting their sons and daughters. Even those within the party have no respect,” he said in a veiled attack against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was the leading opposition party in the state.

“Ab janta maalik hai (It’s the people who will decide now)… If they want us, we’ll be back to serve them,” he added.

Kumar said this could possibly be his last public function of such a magnitude before the end of his third term, dropping enough hints that notification for assembly elections in Bihar could be announced soon.

He also initiated the commencement of work on the Rs 13,590-crore Metro rail project, which would initially have two routes in Patna. The project is likely to be completed in five years. Work is now being initiated on the Malahi Pakhri to Patliputra bus terminal route.

Kumar also laid the foundation stone of the National Dolphin Research Centre on the Patna university campus. He said the government was working towards cleaning the Ganga that would directly have an impact on the population of dolphins.

Laying the foundation stone of some road projects, the CM said the target now was to be able to reach Patna by road within five hours from any part of Bihar. The target given earlier was of six hours, which he claimed his officials had achieved.

Other prominent schemes for which Kumar laid the foundation stones were three medical colleges — one each at Vaishali, Sitamarhi and Siwan.

The CM also inaugurated the State Cancer Institute at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna apart from laying stones for 76 other schemes worth Rs 2814.47 crore of the health department.