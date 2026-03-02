Bikaner: Two women found dead inside forest department nursery

Bikaner: Two women from the same family were found dead inside a forest department nursery on Sunday evening following an alleged quarrel over mobile phone access, a police officer said. Reprentational image. (Getty Images) (HT_PRINT)

The incident occurred within the premises of the forest department’s nursery in Chak 33 KYD village under Khajuwala police station limits.

Villagers found the bodies of the two women, one of them 19 and other, 20, and informed the police. The elder woman was the sister-in-law of the teenager.

Preliminary investigation suggests the duo could have committed suicide following a family dispute. Chawla said that following a quarrel a day earlier, the family had allegedly denied the women access to a mobile phone and broken their SIM card.

While suicide is suspected, police are probing the deaths and the family members will be interrogated about the possible sequence of events, Chawla said.

A team of forensic experts from Bikaner was called in to collect evidence from the nursery.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290