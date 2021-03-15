Bikaner land scam case: HC extends Vadra’s protection from arrest till April 5
The Rajasthan high court on Monday extended businessman Robert Vadra’s interim protection from arrest till April 5 in an alleged money laundering case related to land scam in Bikaner.
An application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was scheduled to be heard in the high court, where the ED has sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra. A single bench of Justice Vijay Bishnoi directed the matter to be listed for final hearing on April 5 and granted Vadra and his mother interim protection from arrest till then. The ED has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the alleged Bikaner land scam.
The probe is related to the purchase of 275 bigha land allegedly by the company in the Kolayat area of the border town of Bikaner.
The central probe agency had registered a criminal case of money laundering in 2016 on the basis of First Information Reports filed by the state police after the local tehsildar made a complaint. On January 21, 2019, the court had asked Vadra, a partner in Sky Light Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before the ED for questioning.
