Biker dies in accident while riding and performing on Facebook live in south Bengal

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:29 IST

A young man in his mid-20s died in a road accident while riding his motorbike and performing live on Facebook in West Burdwan in south Bengal on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Chanchal Dhibar, a resident of Andal in West Burdwan district. The live video spanning over 63 seconds was posted on his Facebook account.

Following the incident several friends and relatives of the victim posted messages lamenting as to why he performed live while riding. The video was viewed 2,000 times.

“Dada’s last live,” wrote one Amit Gorai on Dhibar’s social account page.

“Bhai miss you…why did you do the live video?,” wrote one Sourav Nandi on Dhibar’s facebook page.

Dhibar was also answering on Facebook live. He even wrote that the road was full of bumps.

Locals said that Dhibar was returning from a temple after performing puja and was performing live on Facebook. He used to work in a private hospital in Durgapur.

“A youth aged around 25 years met with an accident when he lost control of his motorbike. He had sustained severe head injuries,” said an officer of the Andal police station.

He was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late in the night.