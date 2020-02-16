e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Biker dies in accident while riding and performing on Facebook live in south Bengal

Biker dies in accident while riding and performing on Facebook live in south Bengal

The victim was identified as Chanchal Dhibar, a resident of Andal in West Burdwan district. The live video spanning over 63 seconds was posted on his Facebook account.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Locals said that Dhibar was returning from a temple after performing puja and was performing live on Facebook. He used to work in a private hospital in Durgapur.
Locals said that Dhibar was returning from a temple after performing puja and was performing live on Facebook. He used to work in a private hospital in Durgapur. (FILE PHOTO.)
         

A young man in his mid-20s died in a road accident while riding his motorbike and performing live on Facebook in West Burdwan in south Bengal on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Chanchal Dhibar, a resident of Andal in West Burdwan district. The live video spanning over 63 seconds was posted on his Facebook account.

Following the incident several friends and relatives of the victim posted messages lamenting as to why he performed live while riding. The video was viewed 2,000 times.

“Dada’s last live,” wrote one Amit Gorai on Dhibar’s social account page.

“Bhai miss you…why did you do the live video?,” wrote one Sourav Nandi on Dhibar’s facebook page.

Dhibar was also answering on Facebook live. He even wrote that the road was full of bumps.

Locals said that Dhibar was returning from a temple after performing puja and was performing live on Facebook. He used to work in a private hospital in Durgapur.

“A youth aged around 25 years met with an accident when he lost control of his motorbike. He had sustained severe head injuries,” said an officer of the Andal police station.

He was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late in the night.

tags
top news
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
This Bengaluru-based startup wants to be ‘Apple’ of robotics in India
This Bengaluru-based startup wants to be ‘Apple’ of robotics in India
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news