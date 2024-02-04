Bill to prevent paper leaks set to be tabled in Parliament on Monday

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, which aims to curb paper leaks in major examinations, is set to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, according to the business list published on the Sansad website. Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the Bill in Parliament. (File)

Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the Bill. It proposes at least three to five years of imprisonment in paper leak cases. However, for cases of organised crimes, the Bill proposes imprisonment of 5-10 years.

The Bill aims to address cheating in various public examinations, including UPSC, SSC, Railways, NEET, JEE, and CUET.

For service provider firms in examinations, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, and recovery of proportionate cost of examination have been proposed as punishment and the firm will also be barred from conduct of public examination for four years, if the investigating body proves the crime.

According to the Bill, investigations should be conducted by an officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police. The Union government also has the power to refer the investigation to any central agency.

Broadly, 20 offences and unfair means have been identified under the Bill, including impersonation, manipulation of answer sheets and tampering with documents for shortlisting or finalising the merit or rank of a candidate.

President Droupadi Murmu during her address at the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, had affirmed that the government was aware of the concerns of youths regarding irregularities in examinations, adding, “Therefore, it has been decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with such malpractices.

The bill also envisions the establishment of a high-level National Technical Committee on Public Examinations to develop protocols for securing digital platforms, ensuring fool-proof IT security systems, implementing electronic surveillance, and formulating national standards for infrastructure.

However, the Bill ensures candidates’ protection, stating that they won’t be liable under its provisions but will remain covered by existing administrative regulations.