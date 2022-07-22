Biocon Biologics graft case accused cries foul, says he was falsely implicated

S Eswara Reddy, the joint drug controller of India at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) who was arrested last month for allegedly receiving a bribe for favourably recommending and processing files of Biocon Biologics Ltd, on Thursday claimed he was falsely implicated as part of a larger conspiracy so that he doesn’t become the next drug controller general of India (DCGI).

Reddy, who was interim DCGI between 2018 and 2019, made the claim before a special CBI court in Delhi earlier this week while seeking bail.

He was arrested on June 20 along with Biocon’s associate vice-president L Praveen Kumar; Guljit Sethi, director of Bioinnovative Research Services Pvt Ltd who was allegedly lobbying for Biocon and other firms; CDSCO assistant drug inspector Animesh Kumar; and Dinesh Dua, director of Delhi-based firm Synergy Network India Pvt Ltd.

The central agency said Reddy received ₹4 lakh as a bribe for allegedly manipulating the minutes of a May 18 meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) by changing the word ‘data’ to ‘protocol’ to favour Biocon in the waiver of Phase-3 clinical trial for its ‘Insulin Aspart Injection’.

People familiar with the matter said CBI had taped the conversations of the accused persons before arresting Reddy and others.

Asserting that he was bestowed with many awards for his work, Reddy argued in the court that he was appointed chairman of various technical committees constituted by the Indian government and attended various drug regulatory meetings held in the US, Geneva, China, Russia, Japan, and South Africa, among other nations.

“Due to his impeccable career and character, he was appointed as Interim Drug Controller of India for period from February 2018 to August 2019,” Reddy’s lawyer said while adding that he is likely to be appointed DCGI.

Reddy said he suspects proceedings against him are part of a larger conspiracy to not let him appear for the interview for the DCGI post though despite the (CBI) proceedings, no departmental enquiry has been instituted against him, according to the July 19 court order, seen by HT. The drug in question has already been launched by BBL and has undergone a Phase-1 trial in Germany and a Phase-2 trial in the US, he said.