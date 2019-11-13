e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Biography of slain militant Bhindranwale released at Nankana Sahib

SGPC member gifts copy of book authored by slain militant preacher’s nephew and ex-Akal Takht jathedar to Pakistan’s Punjab governor.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:36 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The book on slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was released at Nankana Sahib (in photo) in Pakistan.
The book on slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was released at Nankana Sahib (in photo) in Pakistan. (PTI)
         

A biography on slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was released on Tuesday at Nankana Sahib, birthplace of Guru Nanak, days after a row erupted over featuring him with and his aides in official video by the Pakistan government on the Kartarpur corridor.

The 480-page book titled ‘Suhird Sant Khalsa: Sant Bhindranwale’ is authored by Jasbir Singh Rode, Bhindranwale’s nephew and a former Akal Takht jathedar.

The book was released by the United Kingdom (UK) branch of Damdami Taksal, a Chowk Mehta-based Sikh seminary which was once headed by Bhindranwale, in the presence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members who are leading a Sikh jatha to Pakistan, said Taksal spokesperson Sarchand Singh.

SGPC member Charanjit Singh Jassowal who is also associated with the Taksal presented a copy to Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, governor of Pakistan’s Punjab.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh and UK-based Taksal affiliates Paramjit Singh Dhadi, Raghbir Singh, Balbir Singh Randhawa and Baghel Singh were also present on the occasion.

Satwant Singh said, “So far, many books have been penned on Sant Bhindranwale. A one-sided picture of Bhindranwale has been presented in all these books. That is why he is considered as extremist. The book penned by the ex-jathedar puts light on Bhindranwale’s ordinary life which was full of spiritualism.”

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News