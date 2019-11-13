Biography of slain militant Bhindranwale released at Nankana Sahib

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:36 IST

A biography on slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was released on Tuesday at Nankana Sahib, birthplace of Guru Nanak, days after a row erupted over featuring him with and his aides in official video by the Pakistan government on the Kartarpur corridor.

The 480-page book titled ‘Suhird Sant Khalsa: Sant Bhindranwale’ is authored by Jasbir Singh Rode, Bhindranwale’s nephew and a former Akal Takht jathedar.

The book was released by the United Kingdom (UK) branch of Damdami Taksal, a Chowk Mehta-based Sikh seminary which was once headed by Bhindranwale, in the presence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members who are leading a Sikh jatha to Pakistan, said Taksal spokesperson Sarchand Singh.

SGPC member Charanjit Singh Jassowal who is also associated with the Taksal presented a copy to Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, governor of Pakistan’s Punjab.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh and UK-based Taksal affiliates Paramjit Singh Dhadi, Raghbir Singh, Balbir Singh Randhawa and Baghel Singh were also present on the occasion.

Satwant Singh said, “So far, many books have been penned on Sant Bhindranwale. A one-sided picture of Bhindranwale has been presented in all these books. That is why he is considered as extremist. The book penned by the ex-jathedar puts light on Bhindranwale’s ordinary life which was full of spiritualism.”