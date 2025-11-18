Washington About two dozen lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States are expected to table a resolution calling for stronger US-India relations in the House of Representatives this week. Bipartisan US reps may table resolution for better India ties

The resolution introduced by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera calls for enhanced cooperation within the Quad, closer defence, technology and trade ties. Bera told HT that the bill is meant as a signal to decision makers in both countries that Congress continues to value the India-US partnership, especially after tensions over trade and India’s purchases of Russian energy cast a shadow over the relationship this year.

According to the text of the proposed resolution reviewed by HT, it recognises the India-US strategic partnership as “essential to regional stability, economic growth and global security”. The resolution also “encourages the United States and India to continue and expand cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad.” It also calls for closer technology cooperation through the bilateral TRUST partnership as well as counterterrorism cooperation.

“When I was in India this past September, leading a delegation, I saw the tensions between the US and India. And certainly, President Trump has made some comments that have created some turbulence in the relationship. I thought it was very important for Congress, in a bipartisan way, to make a statement that the members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans, still see the US India relationship is one of the most critical,” Bera said.

Among the Democrats, Indian American Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, Subas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar have sponsored the resolution. Key Republican lawmakers, including India Caucus co-chair Rich McCormick, South Asia sub-committee chair Bill Huizenga and Congresswoman Young Kim, who helms the key subcommittee on East Asian and Pacific affairs, are also backing the bill. In total, 24 members of the House of Representatives have agreed to back the bill.

The resolution also highlights the contributions of the roughly 5 million strong Indian-American community in fields such as business, academia, science and technology. A sharp rise in racist rhetoric, aimed at Indians in the United States, has proved worrying to many in the diaspora in recent months.

“I have been attacked personally by some on the far right of American politics. And it’s not just the Indian-American community. You’re seeing this racist rhetoric against many communities. So I think that’s also woken up the diaspora. Part of what I hope is that with this resolution, Indian Americans can take it to their members of Congress, and whether it’s Houston, Miami, New York, can ask their members to sign on, show their support in the US-India relationship as well,” said Bera, currently the most senior Indian-American politician in the House of Representatives.