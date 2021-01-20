Bird flu: Fresh cases detected, culling to resume in Kerala

Kerala has been put on high alert after fresh cases of bird flu were detected in Alappuzha on Wednesday, said the state animal husbandry department. The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal has confirmed the presence of the virus in at least 300 samples, said the department.

Culling of birds will begin on Thursday with 5,000 birds, mostly ducks, in the first phase. In the first week of January, at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to the state. The state government had announced a compensation of ₹100 per bird to poultry farmers.

Also read | Bird flu spreads among poultry in 5 of 11 afflicted states despite culling

Reports of fresh cases have surfaced only a few days after the state claimed that flu was localised and contained effectively. The animal husbandry department has called an emergency meeting in the evening to review the situation.

Bird flu, also known as avian flu, is a variety of influenza caused by virus in birds. It can spread to humans and can trigger person-to-person transmission, experts say. According to the World Health Organization, there are many subtypes of avian influenza virus and only some of them are dangerous to humans.

In 2016, bird flu was reported in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts and least 200,000 chicken and ducks were culled to control the outbreak.