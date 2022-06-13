Biren Singh defends demolition drive in Manipur, asks people to honour the law

IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday defended a drive to demolish 69 houses in Thoubal district’s Waithou range, saying the authorities were trying to clear encroachments from government land and reserve forest.

“People should understand whatever steps the government is taking is under the law of the land,” Biren Singh told reporters in Imphal on Monday. “So I would like to appeal to the people of the state to honour the law of the land.”

Eviction of illegal encroachments in reserve forests is underway in Thoubal district. The state Govt. has initiated a drive to take action against all the encroachments in different parts of the state.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @AShardaDevi pic.twitter.com/2AuGbUS8Dg — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 12, 2022

Singh added that the government will help rehabilitate people rendered homeless due to the demolition because they “genuinely do not have land or house”.

The chief minister’s statement came a day after the authorities led by additional chief secretary MH Khan deployed seven excavator machines to clear the encroachments in the presence of armed police.

The chief minister had earlier suspended several revenue department officials for manipulating official maps to use farmland or wetlands for construction of houses.

Biren Singh spotted the illegal construction during his return from an event at the Khongjom war memorial day observation on April 23 and ordered officials to initiate action.