New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday expressed "deep concern" over showing of banners, placards, posters and use of certain language inside the House by some MPs and urged leaders of all political parties to ensure discipline and high ethical conduct among their members. Birla writes to leaders; expresses concern over showing of banners, placards, behaviour

In a letter to leader of all political parties having members in Lok Sabha, Birla said the House has always had a glorious tradition of dignified discussion and dialogue but for some time now, the dignity and prestige of the country's parliamentary democracy are being undermined by some of the members both inside and outside the chamber and within the Parliament complex.

"The manner in which banners, placards, and posters are being displayed, the kind of language being used, and the conduct and behaviour being exhibited inside the chamber and the Parliament House complex is a matter of deep concern for all of us.

"There is a need for all of us to engage in serious reflection and analysis of this situation, both individually and collectively," he said in the letter written in Hindi.

The letter was sent to the leaders of the political parties days after a motion to remove Birla was defeated in Lok Sabha by voice votes.

While moving the no confidence motion against Birla, the opposition parties accused him of bias and not giving opportunities to to them to speak.

In the past, Birla said in the letter, whenever a decline in the standards of conduct and behaviour was felt within the House, conferences were organised from time to time by all political parties and other stakeholders, where discussions and dialogues were held on the preservation and promotion of the dignity and prestige of the country's democratic institutions.

He said this subject has also been discussed in the Presiding Officers' Conference, and resolutions have been passed.

"I too have urged you on several occasions-during meetings of the Business Advisory Committee, with leaders of political parties, and on other instances to maintain high standards of conduct and behaviour.

"It is my humble request that the entire country observes our conduct and behaviour, and the message from the Parliament resonates across all democratic institutions in the country," he said.

The Speaker said the time has come to engage in serious contemplation and introspection to maintain the high dignity and prestige of the democratic institutions.

In particular, he said, the top leadership of all political parties and the leaders of all parties in the House must make special efforts to ensure discipline and high ethical conduct and behaviour among their members within the chamber and the Parliament House complex.

"If we all make collective efforts in this direction, the public's faith in parliamentary democracy will certainly be further strengthened, and the prestige and decorum of the House will continually enhance. I am confident that you will all extend your full cooperation in upholding the glorious traditions of this great institution," he said.

Birla said the Parliament is the supreme democratic institution representing the sovereign aspirations of the 140 crore citizens of the country and every voice expressed in the Parliament represents the hopes, aspirations, and expectations of millions of citizens.

The Parliament House complex is a sacred site for all of us, he said.

The Speaker said the House represents discussion, dialogue, agreement-disagreement, and diverse thoughts and perspectives.

"This House has always maintained high decorum and a glorious tradition. As members of the country's supreme democratic institution, our responsibility to maintain the dignity and prestige of all democratic institutions becomes even greater.

"As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, I am writing this letter to you not merely as a formal communication, but with a sense of our shared responsibility toward the democratic system," he said.

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