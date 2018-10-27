Biryani, cigarettes: Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar gets preferential treatment in jail, 5 cops suspended

Five Maharashtra policemen including a sub-inspector were suspended on Friday for giving special treatment to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar, police said.

Joint commissioner of Thane police, Madhukar Pandey issued the suspension order, but police did not reveal the names of those suspended.

Kaskar who was arrested last year in an alleged extortion case, had complained of toothache and chest pain on Thursday. He is lodged in the Thane central jail.

“On Thursday the court had ordered that Kaskar be taken for medical check up. It has come to our light that during this check-up Kaskar was given special treatment and the whole incident was captured in a video by a private channel,” deputy commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, Dipak Devraj said.

Kaskar had been taken to hospital many times before but this time he was seen smoking cigarettes in presence of cops, giving money and also was allegedly served biryani by the policemen. Kaskar was said to have moved from jail in the morning and returned in the evening said a police officer requesting anonymity. It does not take such a long time for a routine medical check up.

Devraj added, “On Friday the same video was produced in front of our senior officers, following which we issued the suspension order. Five policemen include a Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and all are from head quarters. However, we are not at liberty to disclose the names of these officials at present.”

A police officer from Thane commissionerate said, “Legal action will be taken against all of them if allegations are found true. Apart from this we will also check if any other policemen were involved in it”.

Kailash Pawar, Civil surgeon from Thane civil hospital confirmed that Kaskar was brought to the hospital. He said, “Kaskar had come on Thursday for toothache, we sent him to dental department. He requested us to extract few of his teeth as he could not bear the pain and implant a new one. Kaskar is a diabetic so if we perform any surgery it will take time to heal. We have taken his blood samples and reports are awaited.”

Kaskar and two of his aides were arrested on September 18, 2017 by the Thane Anti Extortion cell for extorting a builder of Rs 30 lakh and four flats at Thane. Kaskar has been named in two other extortion cases.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 14:39 IST