Biryani may be on menu for Muslim Covid patients in Hyderabad

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:34 IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has directed hospitals to ensure nutritious meals for Covid-19 Muslim patients keen on fasting during Ramzan that commences from Saturday, officials aware of the matter said.

The officials said instructions in this regard have been issued to Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital, which is the nodal centre for Covid-19 patients, to ensure balanced and nutritious pre-dawn and post-dusk meals.

The faithful fast from dawn to dusk and even do not have water during daytime in the fasting month of Ramzan even as the sick and travellers do normally fast. The month of reflection and charity is the holiest in the Islamic calender.

According to a tentative menu, the fasting patients will get flat bread, plain rice, lentils and vegetable curry around 3.30 am during the month as well as chicken and mutton on alternate days. They will be served flavoured rice or vegetable biryani along with tomato chutney and chicken fry when they break their fast. Chicken biryani, plain rice, vegetable curry, lentils and eggs will be offered on alternate days.

“The menu has been designed to ensure that the fasting Muslim patients get proteins and carbohydrates to improve their immunity and provide energy needed to fight the Covid-19,” a hospital official said on condition of anonymity.

For other Covid-19 patients, hospitals have been providing healthy diet that includes idli, bread and jam, rice, sambar, and curd. For meat-eaters, eggs and chicken curry are provided once a day.

All the patients are served a mix of all dry fruits including almonds, cashews and dates. Besides, they are also being given fruits like orange, sweet lime and bananas for boosting their immunity and instant energy.

All the patients are provided with only bottled mineral water. Tea and milk are served twice day along with biscuits.

Health minister Eatala Rajender said the patients are served food in clean and fresh packets. “We are also providing free WiFi and have allowed our patients to use their mobiles phones so that they can be in touch with their families,” he said.