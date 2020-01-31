e-paper
Home / India News / BJD MP booked over non-payment of dues to printing press owner

BJD MP booked over non-payment of dues to printing press owner

Smruti Ranjan Swain, who owns a printing press called Baladevjew Ad Media in Kendrapara, had printed campaign material of the film actor-turned-MP in 2019 polls worth Rs 32.56 lakh.

india Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
In his complaint before the Kendrapara Sadar police station, Swain alleged that he so far received around Rs 21 lakh in cash and online transfers leaving dues of Rs 11.45 lakh.
In his complaint before the Kendrapara Sadar police station, Swain alleged that he so far received around Rs 21 lakh in cash and online transfers leaving dues of Rs 11.45 lakh. (GETTY IMAGES.)
         

A youth in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Thursday lodged an FIR against Biju Janata Dal MP Anubhav Mohanty over his failure in payment of dues of Rs 11.45 lakh on printing of posters and other campaign-related materials during the 2019 general elections.

Smruti Ranjan Swain, who owns a printing press called Baladevjew Ad Media in Kendrapara, had printed campaign material of the film actor-turned-MP in 2019 polls worth Rs 32.56 lakh. The printed materials included banners, posters, stickers, and flex hoardings.

In his complaint before the Kendrapara Sadar police station, Swain alleged that he so far received around Rs 21 lakh in cash and online transfers leaving dues of Rs 11.45 lakh.

“I met Mohanty several times while requesting him to clear all the pending bills. Though he had assured me of clearing his dues, he did not keep his word. The MP kept me waiting for months and cited his busy schedule as the reason for the delay. I had taken a bank loan to start the printing press and even pawned family jewellery. The bank has also served me notice over non-payment of dues. I am in deep distress now,” said Swain after lodging the FIR.

The BJD MP did not comment on the allegations of the businessman.

