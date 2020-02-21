e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / BJD to protest against AIIMS Bhubaneswar directive of using Hindi

BJD to protest against AIIMS Bhubaneswar directive of using Hindi

AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Thursday had brought out a notice asking all its employees to sign in Hindi as well as write names and subjects in all files in Hindi language.

india Updated: Feb 21, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Employees at AIIMS Bhubaneswar were asked to write at least 30 per cent of their notes and drafts in Hindi, write at least 55 per cent of all correspondence in Hindi and fill up all bi-lingual forms used in offices in Hindi. (Image used for representation).
Employees at AIIMS Bhubaneswar were asked to write at least 30 per cent of their notes and drafts in Hindi, write at least 55 per cent of all correspondence in Hindi and fill up all bi-lingual forms used in offices in Hindi. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The ruling Biju Janata Dal has protested against the directive of Bhubaneswar AIIMS authorities to its employees to speak and write in Hindi calling it the imposition of the language on the state. Odisha happened to be the first state in the country to be formed on linguistic basis, according to the party.

Chief of BJD Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, Pinaki Mishra said his party would lodge a strong protest with union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over the AIIMS Bhubaneswar directive making it mandatory for its employees to sign, write names and subject in files in Hindi. “We would not like to allow anybody sidelining our mother tongue, particularly by any institution that is working for the people of our state. We will insist on Odia being used since our people are familiar with it and that will make their task of availing services at AIIMS easier,” said Mishra.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Thursday had brought out a notice asking all its employees to sign in Hindi as well as write names and subjects in all files in Hindi language. “All the officers in administration, academic section, hospital administration, finance and accounts are hereby informed to do their work in Hindi and it should be ensured that the staff members working with them are doing their work in Hindi as per Official Languages Rules, 1976. Discussions may be in Hindi in all adminstrative meetings and the minutes are to be prepared in Hindi as far as possible,” the directive said.

Employees were asked to write at least 30 per cent of their notes and drafts in Hindi, write at least 55 per cent of all correspondence in Hindi, fill up all bi-lingual forms used in offices in Hindi, reply to all letters in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP from Koraput, Saptagiri Ulaka too had protested the directive saying it was another attempt by the Centre to impose Hindi at the cost of Odia.

Dillip Dashsharma, president of Utkal Sammilani, a body promoting Odia language said the AIIMS directive was an insult to Odia language that is one of the 22 languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. “Every language must be given respect and no one should force any language on anybody. Rather, the Odia language should be made compulsory as per the Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Act,” he said.

tags
top news
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news