‘BJP a matchstick which burnt Manipur’: Mallikarjun Kharge targets PM Modi after police officer injured in clash

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after protesters clashed with police in strife-torn Manipur, leaving a senior police official, among others, injured. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Narendra Modi.(File)

“@narendramodi ji, your last visit to Manipur was for seeking votes for BJP, way back in January 2022. Violence erupted in the state on 3rd May 2023,” Kharge posted on X.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised PM Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur, where ethnic violence involving the majority Meitie community and the tribal Kukis has been on since May last year.

Meanwhile, Kharge also claimed that “satellite images have now revealed that villages after villages have been wiped off in the state", and cited media reports in this regard.

He also lambasted BJP's N Biren Singh, the Manipur chief minister.

“Fresh violence was witnessed recently when a mob attacked the Superintendent of Police, resulting in injuries in Kangpokpi district. Your incompetent and shameless Chief Minister has expressed regret but has conveniently brazened out your absence in the state,” Kharge noted.

The Congress chief reiterated with “utmost responsibility” that the BJP, due to its “vested interests,” was keeping the northeastern state on the boil, and called the saffron party the “matchstick which burnt Manipur.”

“There have been more than 250 innocent deaths, with 60,000 being displaced. People are still living in camps for 20 months. Even the Supreme Court has said it is the primary responsibility of the Union & State governments to ensure peace and normalcy. You cannot escape the Constitutional culpability of not following the Rajdharma,” Kharge concluded.

Friday's clash in the Kangpokpi district occurred amid the economic blockade imposed by the Kuki-Zo Council demanding removal of central forces.