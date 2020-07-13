BJP accuses KCR of taking a leaf out of TMC’s book and attacking political rivals

india

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:08 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of adopting the tactics of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal by engineering attacks on opponents with the support of police forces.

The Telangana BJP gave a call to party leaders and workers to take up rallies and dharnas all over the state in protest against the attack on the vehicle of BJP MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, allegedly by TRS activists in Warangal on Sunday.

“Though BJP took up the protests strictly following Covid-19 guidelines, the TRS government unleashed a reign of terror. In Warangal, the police arrested hundreds of our party leaders and workers and booked them in various cases,” BJP state president Bandi Sanjay told Hindustan Times.

He alleged that the TRS was adopting the strategies of the TMC in West Bengal and the CPI (M) in Kerala by terrorising political rivals. “But KCR has forgotten the fact that the BJP is a national party with a strong cadre. We are going to counter the TRS in every aspect. If they use police force to suppress us, we too, will retort with strong cadre force,” Sanjay said.

The Telangana BJP, which has been going all out to emerge as an alternative political force in Telangana, ever since it had won four Lok Sabha seats in May 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has stepped up its attack on the TRS government for the last few days.

On Sunday, TRS activists allegedly attacked the convoy of Arvind in Warangal in protest against his comments against KCR and his family members. “Anti-Hindu forces in TRS attacked me in Warangal, which I visited to address a press conference on ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. They also chased my vehicle on the highway to Hyderabad,” Arvind tweeted.

The Nizamabad MP had earlier commented, while speaking to reporters in Warangal that the TRS government had miserably failed to control the Covid-19 situation in the state. He alleged that KCR and his family members were more interested in making money. “He and his family members will be in Chanchalguda jail after 2023 and special rooms are being readied for them in the jail,” he commented.

Arvind also accused KCR of handing over the Telangana state to anti-Hindu forces. “He is a fake Hindu and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Assaduddin Owaisi is his elder son,” the MP commented.

Within hours of his comments being telecast on television channels, the TRS youth wing activists tried to barge into the BJP Warangal Urban office in Hanamkonda and attack the convoy of the MP with eggs. The police quickly entered the scene and took them into custody.

In retaliation, the BJP activists tried to stage a dharna at the camp office of government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar but they were dispersed by the police.

TRS chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar condemned the allegations of the BJP MP. Stating that Arvind had no stature to make comments against the chief minister and the TRS, he alleged that the BJP leader had won the elections by making false promises to the people of Nizamabad.

“He has no business to come to Warangal and make false allegations against the TRS and KCR,” Bhaskar said.