BJP accuses Tejashwi Yadav of ‘looting’ government bungalow: ‘Sofas, lights, ACs missing’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav of removing furniture, light fixtures, and air conditioners from the government bungalow he vacated. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing during one day minority cell meeting of party at RJD office in Patna, Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Bihar BJP's media in-charge, Danish Iqbal, on Monday, attacked Yadav, alleging that various items, including furniture, AC units, lights, and even the badminton court mat, were missing from the residence after he left.

Tejashwi Yadav took everything with him: Danish Iqbal

"The base of the bed is missing, the AC and lights have been removed, and the water outlets in the washroom have been taken out. Even the badminton court mat has been taken, and the fountain lights and sofas have been taken. It's clear that when Tejashwi Yadav vacated the house, he took everything with him. This speaks volumes about his mentality," Danish Iqbal said, ANI reported.

"I'm not just accusing him, but it is completely proven. The way Tejashwi Yadav vacated his official residence, shows his upbringing. The way he vacated the house, he has displayed how to loot government's property," he added.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary was set to move into the bungalow during Navratri, but the disputes arose before that.

Iqbal also said that CCTV cameras installed at the residence had their hard drive missing.

Giriraj Singh demands inquiry

Union minister Giriraj Singh said, "A person in a public position should not do such derogatory activities... An inquiry committee should be formed to inquire how much money was spent on Tejashwi Yadav's bungalow and a case should also be registered..."

In another development, a Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in the land-for-jobs money laundering case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne granted bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.

The accused appeared in court in response to summons issued earlier, following the court's cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6. The ED's case is based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.